e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 08:30 PM IST

'I look forward to strengthening India-Japan ties': Narendra Modi extends greetings to Fumio Kishida on becoming 100th Japanese PM

Kishida was elected as Japan's Prime Minister on Monday succeeding Yoshihide Suga
FPJ Web Desk
Photo: AP

Photo: AP

Advertisement

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to Twitter to extend his greetings to the newly elected Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida emphasizing that India would look forward to strengthing its relationship with Japan alongside the new head of the state.

"Congratulations and best wishes to the new Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Kishida Fumio. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership and advance peace and prosperity in our region and beyond," PM Modi wrote on his Twitter handle.

ALSO READ

'Cases to be investigated: CBDT after 'Pandora Papers' expose offshore financial dealings of...
Advertisement

Kishida was elected as Japan's Prime Minister on Monday succeeding Yoshihide Suga. The 64-year-old beat popular vaccine chief Taro Kono to win the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last week and won a majority of votes in both the houses of the parliament making him the 100th Prime Minister of the country.

ALSO READ

Afghanistan crisis: 600 displaced Afghans return home from Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 08:30 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal