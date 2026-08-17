PM Modi Congratulates New BJP Office Bearers, Says Team Brings ‘Energy, Grassroots Connect’

PM Modi | File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the newly appointed national office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the new team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect.

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In a post on X, Modi extended his best wishes to the leaders who have been assigned key organisational responsibilities and expressed confidence that they would contribute to strengthening the party and advancing its focus on public service.

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The Prime Minister’s message came shortly after BJP national president Nitin Nabin announced a major reshuffle of the party’s organisational structure, bringing several prominent leaders into key positions.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has been appointed a national vice president, while former Union Minister Smriti Irani has been named a national general secretary with responsibilities in Uttar Pradesh, which is scheduled to hold Assembly elections in 2027.

The new team includes 13 national vice presidents, among them Raje, Ram Madhav, Tirath Singh Rawat, Baijayant Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma and Bharti Pravin Pawar. Six of the 13 vice presidents are women.

The BJP has also appointed Vinod Tawde and Smriti Irani as national general secretaries, while Piyush Goyal has been named national treasurer.

One of the most significant changes is in the party’s digital organisation. Amit Malviya has been removed as the BJP’s IT cell chief, with Deepak Mhaske appointed as his successor.

The reshuffle also includes eight national general secretaries from seven states, with Uttar Pradesh getting two representatives. The party has additionally appointed four women national secretaries and a woman general secretary.

Modi said the new office bearers would play an important role in strengthening the BJP’s organisational base and serving the public.