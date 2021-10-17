e-Paper Get App

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 05:40 PM IST

PM Modi congratulates Jonas Gahr Store on assuming office as new PM of Norway

Jonas Gahr Store, the leader of Norway's Labor Party, which won the elections in September, became the country's new prime minister,
ANI
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Jonas Gahr Store on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Norway and said that he is looking forward to working closely with the latter's new administration in further strengthening India-Norway relations.

"Congratulations @jonasgahrstore on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Norway. I look forward to working closely with you in further strengthening India-Norway relations," PM Modi tweeted.

Jonas Gahr Store, the leader of Norway's Labor Party, which won the elections in September, became the country's new prime minister, Sputnik reported citing an official statement published by the Norwegian government on Thursday.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 05:40 PM IST
