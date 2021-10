PM Modi congratulates Jonas Gahr Store on assuming office as new PM of Norway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Jonas Gahr Store on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Norway and said that he is looking forward to working closely with the latter's new administration in further strengthening India-Norway relations.

"Congratulations @jonasgahrstore on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Norway. I look forward to working closely with you in further strengthening India-Norway relations," PM Modi tweeted.

Jonas Gahr Store, the leader of Norway's Labor Party, which won the elections in September, became the country's new prime minister, Sputnik reported citing an official statement published by the Norwegian government on Thursday.

