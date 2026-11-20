File Image of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Twitter/Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the phone and expressed his condolences following the demise of his mother, Savitri Devi, at the age of 91.

The Prime Minister conveyed his sympathies to Yogi Adityanath and his family during the difficult time and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace. He also wished strength for the bereaved family to cope with the loss.

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Savitri Devi had been unwell for a prolonged period. She passed away at her ancestral home in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Friday morning.

Union ministers express condolences

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over her demise in a post on X, saying that losing a mother was an irreparable loss in one's life. He extended his condolences to the Chief Minister and his family and prayed for strength for them to endure the difficult time.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered his condolences, describing a mother's demise as one of life's most unbearable sorrows. He expressed solidarity with Yogi Adityanath and his family.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Chooses Duty Over Grief After Learning Of Mother's Demise

Political leaders mourn Savitri Devi's demise

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the news deeply saddening and heartbreaking, while praying for strength for the bereaved family.

Azad Samaj Party chief and MP Chandrashekhar Azad also mourned the loss, saying that the grief of losing a mother could not be expressed in words. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Chief Minister and his family.

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