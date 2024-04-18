PM Modi: BJP Transforming North East Into Land Of Opportunities | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday criticised Congress for failing to achieve any significant development during its decadelong rule in the Northeast. At a rally in Nalbari, Modi highlighted the transformation of the Northeast to a land of possibilities. He said, “While Congress fostered separatism in the Northeast, Modi considered it an integ - ral part of India and worked towards peace and security.” Modi reiterated his dedication to the country and the aspirations of its citizens, pledging to work tirelessly, '24/7 for 2047'.

The PM described the setting of the public meeting, which had three tiers: thousands of people gathered in the front, thousands seated above, and hundreds standing on the river bridge to listen to him. Modi said people's enthusiasm ensured ‘4 June 400 Paar’ and ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’. “In 2014, I visited Assam, I visited with hope, with trust in 2019 but this time I visited with guarantee. ‘Modi ki guarantee, yani guarantee pura hone ki guarantee,” he said.

NDA's plan

He claimed the NDA has pledged to reach every citizen and provide everyone with the facilities one deserves. “Over the next five years, 3 crore new houses will be built for the poor, ensuring equitable distribution. All eligible individuals will receive free ration for five years. Senior citizens above 70 will receive free treatment of up to Rs5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” Modi said. “BJP has made announcements in manifesto, including providing solar panels at affordable prices to reduce electricity bills. EVs can be charged through solar panels, reducing fuel expenses to zero,” he said.

The premier said the significant involvement of crores of women in self-help groups, setting a target to make 3 crore women 'Lakhpati Didi' in the coming years. He announced plans for women to become drone pilots in villages, which will greatly benefit a substantial portion of Assam. He acknowledged the popularity of 'Khar Bhat' in Assam and highlighted the BJP government's increase in MSP for Kharif crops, benefiting farmers in the state. “Assam is poised to emerge as a global semiconductor hub, marking a historic and unexpected beginning that will accelerate the region's development,” he said.

“Within 10 years, Assam has witnessed the construction of 2,500 km of national highways. The state boasts the largest river bridge, the ‘Bhupen Hazarika Setu’. Guwahati has an AIIMS. Medical colleges in Barpeta and Kokrajhar, along with cancer hospitals in five districts, are in the planning stages. Six engineering colleges have come up in Assam. The construction of the NoE Gas Grid, valued at Rs90,000 crore, aims to meet the region's energy needs,” he said.