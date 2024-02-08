 'PM Modi Belongs To General Category, He Lied About Caste': Rahul Gandhi Makes Massive Allegation
The Congress leader didn't hold back, taking aim at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as well. He remarked that when it comes to their treatment of Adivasis, there's little to distinguish between the BJP and the BJD.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
They think they are India: Rahul Gandhi's swipe at PM Modi, BJP & RSS at rally in Kerala | ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday made a scathing attack at Narendra Modi, alleging the Prime Minister lied about his caste. While addressing a public gathering in Odisha's Jharsuguda the Congress leader said that 'PM Modi is not an OBC but from Teli Caste'.

“PM Modi was not born in the OBC category. He was born Teli caste in Gujarat The community was given the tag of OBC in the year 2000 by the BJP. He was born in the General caste…He will not allow caste census to be conducted in his entire because he was not born in OBC, he was born in General caste,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Alleges similarity between BJP and BJD in Treatment of Adivasis


The Congress leader said that, "apart from the letters "P" and "D" in their names, they're practically identical." He went further to suggest that there's a concerted effort in Odisha to unlawfully seize Adivasi land.

RaGa's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra So Far

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning from neighbouring Odisha, a party functionary said.

It will be Gandhi's first visit to Chhattisgarh after the November 2023 Assembly elections wherein his party was ousted from power in the state.

The yatra will enter the state at Rengarpali check post in Raigarh district on the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border at around 10:30 am, where Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress president Deepak Baij will take charge of the yatra's flag from his Odisha counterpart, he said. The former Congress president will address a gathering at the venue, the functionary said. 

