PM Modi begins two-day Gujarat visit

PM Narendra Modi | File

PM Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat, starting Saturday, during which he's scheduled to speak at a seminar for cooperatives in the state, as detailed in a government press release.

The release also stated that the PM will visit Rajkot's newly built Matushri K DP Multispeciality Hospital on Saturday morning where he'll address a public function.

Around 4 pm, he will address a seminar which the leaders of various cooperative institutions will attend, on Sahakar Se Samriddhi at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir, where he'll aslo inaugrate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol.

