 PM Modi Becomes World's Most-Followed Leader On YouTube With 30 Million Subscribers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Becomes World's Most-Followed Leader On YouTube With 30 Million Subscribers

PM Modi Becomes World's Most-Followed Leader On YouTube With 30 Million Subscribers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel has crossed 30 million subscribers, making him the most-followed world leader on the platform. He far surpasses other global and Indian leaders, including Jair Bolsonaro, Donald Trump, Rahul Gandhi, and the AAP. This milestone adds to his growing digital influence, following his 100 million Instagram followers.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Becomes World's Most-Followed Leader On YouTube With 30 Million Subscribers | Youtube

New Delhi: Narendra Modi's YouTube channel has crossed the milestone of 30 million subscribers, further cementing his position as the most-followed world leader on the platform.

The second-highest, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has a subscriber base that is only about one-fourth of Modi's.

The prime minister has more than seven times the number of subscribers compared to US President Donald Trump, underlining the scale of his digital outreach and engagement worldwide.

In India as well, Modi has significantly higher number of subscribers in comparison to other leaders.

FPJ Shorts
CEED 2026 Result For M.Des To Be Declared On Tomorrow; Scorecards Available From March 10
CEED 2026 Result For M.Des To Be Declared On Tomorrow; Scorecards Available From March 10
UK-Based Makeup Artist Alexis Stone Claims To Turn Jim Carrey For Paris Awards: 'We Need More Evidence,' Says The Internet
UK-Based Makeup Artist Alexis Stone Claims To Turn Jim Carrey For Paris Awards: 'We Need More Evidence,' Says The Internet
'What Was She Thinking?': Woman Falls Twice While Trying to Board Moving Train At Agra Cantt Station - Video
'What Was She Thinking?': Woman Falls Twice While Trying to Board Moving Train At Agra Cantt Station - Video
'The Last Few Days Have Been...': PV Sindhu Expresses Gratitude After Escaping Intense Ordeal In Dubai Amid US-Iran-Israel War
'The Last Few Days Have Been...': PV Sindhu Expresses Gratitude After Escaping Intense Ordeal In Dubai Amid US-Iran-Israel War
Read Also
Man Portraying 'Pralhad' Walks Into Holi Pyre As Unbelievable Tradition Takes Place In Mathura, 'He...
article-image

The prime minister has around three times more subscribers than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and over four times more than the Aam Aadmi Party and the Indian National Congress separately.

With over 30 million subscribers, the prime minister's YouTube channel stands as the most subscribed, officials said.

Last month, Modi crossed the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat on that platform.

The prime minister joined Instagram in 2014, and over the past decade, his account has evolved into one of the most engaging digital spaces among global leaders, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on