'PM Modi backed me', says former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik on Rs 300 crore bribe charge

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik today welcomed the central agency's probe into allegations of corruption in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that he had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a bribe of Rs 300 crore offered to him to clear two files while he was the governor of the state.

"The Prime Minister supported me and said there should be no compromise on corruption," he explained.

Malik had in October last year claimed that he was offered Rs 300 crore in bribe to clear a file each belonging to Ambani and an RSS-affiliated man during his tenure.

"Two files had come for my consideration. One of the secretaries told me that if I approve these, I can get ₹ 150 crore for each. I turned down the offer saying that I had brought five kurta pyjamas to Kashmir and will just go back with them," Mr Malik had said on October 17 last year at a function in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu as per NDTV reports.

After the Jammu and Kashmir administration approached the central probe agency late last month, the CBI launched an investigation into the allegations made by Malik.

Malik today said that while he was not directly offered the bribes, he was aware of everyone involved. He further said that he knows of more people who were involved and that he will reveal their identities as the investigation progresses.

Malik added that he is ready to be investigated by the CBI and would give additional information to help the investigation.

"I had cancelled both the deals. There is no investigation against me," he said.

(with NDTV inputs)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 09:12 PM IST