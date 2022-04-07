Jammu and Kashmir: Teacher allegedly beat two girls over Tilak, Hijab; suspended

A government school teacher has been suspended and charged for allegedly beating up two girl students in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The teacher has been accused of alledgdly assaulting children for wearing religious symbols like tilak and hijab, reported NDTV.

The teacher, Nisar Ahmed, allegedly beat two girl students of Middle School Khaduriyan Panchayat Dramman in the Union Territory.

The incident came to light after it was highlighted on social media following which the police and administration took cognisance.

"A report was received through social media of the beating of two school-girls of Middle School Khadurian Panchyat Drammen by a teacher namely Nisar Ahmed," the police said.

As per the law, corporal punishment is banned in schools, daycare, alternative childcare institutions and others. Hurting a child amounts to a crime and can make a person liable for punishment under sections 323, 325, 352 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Section 23 of the 31 ACT, 2000 states that whoever in-charge of the child assaults a child is punishable with imprisonment which may extend to six months or one or both.

Meanwhile, Ahmed has been placed under suspension till further orders by the district administration.

The Deputy Commissioner has appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka as inquiry officer to probe the incident.

(With inputs from ANI)

