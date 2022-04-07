Jammu and Kashmir: 2 civilians injured in Army firing near mosque; local parties condemn incident

Srinagar: At least two people were injured in firing allegedly by Army personnel during an altercation with worshippers outside a mosque in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here.

Police sources said the people were entering the local Jamia mosque in main Chowk of Handwara town in Kupwara district for afternoon prayers when some soldiers were making the video of the devotees.

"There was an altercation between the civilians and the army soldiers when the civilians objected to the video shooting.

"During the altercation there was firing in which two civilians sustained bullet injuries in their legs," sources said.

A senior police officer, however, said, "Soldiers of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had gone to Jamia Masjid Handwara for video making of the Namaz (prayers).

"Some people objected and then there was an altercation between the soldiers and civilians.

"During the altercation there was an accidental fire and two persons received injuries in legs. Both are stable".

The injured have been identified as Abdul Ahad Mir from Rajwar and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi from Handwara. Both have been admitted to hospital for treatment.

People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone said the incident was a result of the "sorry state of affairs" prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir.

"What a sorry state of affairs. One of the most peaceful towns Handwara at the receiving end. Hoping against hope the guilty are punished," he said in a tweet.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) also condemned the incident.

"Security forces barging into religious places, profiling worshippers and shooting civilians at will without any fear of justice is the level of unaccountablity pervasive across J&K. Rather than moving forward, Kashmir seems to have been taken back to 90s again," a PDP spokesperson said in a tweet.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 03:56 PM IST