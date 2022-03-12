Jammu & Kashmir: 1 terrorist gunned down in Pulwama, 2 in Handwara and Ganderbal

Srinagar:A Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist of Pakistan was gunned down in Pulwama encounter, said Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar. One terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out at Nechama, Rajwar area of Handwara on Saturday morning, said Kashmir Zone Police, while another Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was gunned down in Ganderbal region.

Two terrorists are trapped and the encounter is still underway.

An encounter broke out at Chewaklan area of Pulwama between security forces and terrorists on Friday late evening.

Another encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Serch area of Ganderbal in the early morning of Saturday.

A Sarpanch was shot dead in Kulgam on Friday.

