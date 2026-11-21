PM Modi At IIT Kharagpur: Proposes Tracking Children’s Activities From Age 3, Calls For Data-Based Career Guidance System |

Kharagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday proposed developing a data and analytics-based system to track children's activities from the age of three and generate an aptitude certificate to help identify their interests and potential career paths as they grow up, while addressing students at IIT Kharagpur.

The Prime Minister suggested that parents, teachers and children's peer groups could continuously contribute information to the system, enabling a detailed assessment of a child's abilities by the time they reach Class 10 or 12.

Highlighting what he described as a flaw in the existing system, PM Modi pointed out that students receive character certificates when they leave school, while even people in jail have character records.

"In our country, when we obtain a school-leaving certificate from school, we receive a character certificate. Right? All of us have one. And those who are in jail, they have one too. That means there is some flaw in the system. And that is why, can we develop a data and analytics system in which, once a child turns three years old, their activities [are tracked]? Some children, right from childhood, if there is a watch, they break it open to see what is inside. That means he is bound to go to an IIT."

Explaining how the proposed aptitude certificate could work, PM Modi said parents, teachers and children's friends could continuously contribute information, which could be analysed to provide a comprehensive understanding of a child's interests and abilities.

"So, this happens naturally. If instead of a character certificate, we develop an aptitude certificate—a system where parents continuously input data, teachers continuously input data, and their friend circle inputs data—by the time they reach 10th or 12th grade, you can generate such a thorough analysis of all their activities that parents wouldn't have to pay ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 to consult career counselors asking, 'In which field will my child excel?' Parents don't know, so they have to ask someone else. But can you develop such a system? Think about it," PM said.

During his interaction with students, a female student explained how her team was working on using artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to improve physical infrastructure, particularly in sectors such as data centres and manufacturing.

Responding to the student's presentation, PM Modi urged each batch of students to identify 100 products that India currently imports and work towards developing and manufacturing them domestically.

"Each of your batches should resolve to identify 100 items that India currently imports. We will develop solutions for them here, manufacture them locally, and ensure not only that India no longer needs to import them, but that India begins exporting them. If we want to build a self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat), this is where we must start. Because when a developed India (Viksit Bharat) is built, who will be its biggest beneficiary? You will be the greatest beneficiaries. Don't you feel that you should be the ones to build this developed India? And for this, how do we proceed step by step?" PM added.

Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty said the institute was honoured to host the Prime Minister and hear his vision for the country's development towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

He said PM Modi interacted with students and encouraged them to contribute to nation-building by leveraging the institute's knowledge, innovation, entrepreneurship and technology ecosystem.

Chakraborty said, "IIT Kharagpur is deeply honoured that we could host the Prime Minister, and not just that we could host, we could get his vision of how we can work together for Viksit Bharat 2047. He interacted with our students and gave them some direction and challenged them with problems on how they can work towards nation-building by utilising the great knowledge, innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology ecosystem that IIT Kharagpur has established over 75 years... He interacted with many of the technology development initiatives, including our distinguished alumnus Pawan Chandana's initiative of the rocket, the private rocket launching that his own start-up Skyroot has done. So overall, his entire spectrum of the first half of the event was actually from grassroots to Skyroot, if we say..."

West Bengal Chief Minister's Advisor Subrata Gupta also described the Prime Minister's address as inspiring, saying it highlighted IIT Kharagpur's contribution to the country's technological development over the past 75 years and its role in shaping India's future.

Gupta said, "The Prime Minister presented a vision to all of us about the contribution of IIT Kharagpur in the last 75 years, the development in the area of technology, what needs to be done now, what can be done in the future. So, it was a very inspiring speech and the teachers, the professors, as well as the students, all of us who are associated with IIT Kharagpur, we completely understand that the role which IIT can play in the development story of the country."

Gupta further highlighted the collaboration between the West Bengal government and IIT Kharagpur, saying that various state government departments were taking technical assistance from the institute for different projects, including the health audit of Kolkata's flyovers.

He said, "We in State Government, various departments are associating with various departments of IIT Kharagpur for getting technical help. For example, I gave you the example of Kolkata flyovers. Kolkata flyovers, the health audit, we had taken the help of IIT Kharagpur... So in many departments we have, and this collaboration is only going to increase in future."

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)