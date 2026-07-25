PM Modi Asks Ministers To Use Instagram Reels To Engage With Youth Amid Protests

With the Centre facing sustained Gen Z-led protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly urged his Cabinet colleagues to step up engagement with young people through Instagram, describing the platform as an important channel to connect with the country's youth.

According to news reports, the Prime Minister made the remarks during a recent Cabinet meeting, where he emphasised that millions of young Indians spend significant time on Instagram and that ministers should actively use the platform to communicate with them.

'Young People Are On Instagram': PM Modi

Media reports said PM Modi asked his Cabinet colleagues how many of them actively use Instagram, one of the world's most popular social media platforms.

"Young people are just on Instagram. This is a potential segment of citizens that we all need to connect with," he was quoted as saying during the meeting.

The Prime Minister reportedly noted that crores of young people use Instagram every day and suggested that ministers should not only showcase the government's work but also create engaging content, including Reels, and hold interactive sessions to directly connect with the youth.

Instagram Push Comes Amid Paper Leak Row

The reported advice came hours after PM Modi shared a message on Instagram outlining the government's proposed measures to tackle examination paper leaks, an issue that has sparked nationwide outrage following the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

Later, in a video message posted on Instagram, the Prime Minister thanked young people for their response to his earlier post.

"Thank you, friends. I had the opportunity to meet you late last night. I appreciate the way you responded to my video and your positive suggestions. Thanks to everyone," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi had also announced that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials in paper leak cases.

Gen Z Protest Continues At Jantar Mantar

The government's renewed focus on social media outreach comes as thousands of protesters, many of them students, continue their sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The demonstrations intensified after July 20, when several students were injured during police action as protesters attempted to march towards Parliament during the Monsoon Session.

The protests have since emerged as one of the biggest youth-led movements in recent years, with demonstrators demanding accountability, examination reforms and stronger safeguards against paper leaks.