PM Modi announces economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pramod Sawant, Suresh Prabhu, and others welcome Modi's move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation regarding COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the country.

In the main highlight of his speech, PM Modi spoke of the new Rs 20 lakh economic package for a self-independent India. "This is 10 per cent of India's GDP. From tomorrow, everyday FM will address the reforms and it will boost the Make in India initiative," PM Modi added.

Admitting that the coronavirus will be an integral part of our lives for the while, PM also stressed on lockdown 4.0. "On taking advice from the states, we will give you a full low down before May 18," he said.

While stressing on the importance of fighting the virus, PM Modi spoke of the idea of a self-independent India. "When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centered system. In India's self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world's happiness, cooperation and peace," he added.

