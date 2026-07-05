PM Modi, Amit Shah And Rajnath Singh Pay Tribute To Ram Vilas Paswan On Birth Anniversary | X

New Delhi, July 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary on Sunday, recalling his contributions to the upliftment of weaker and deprived sections of society.

Ram Vilas Paswan, born on July 5, 1946, in Bihar’s Khagaria, was the founder of the Lok Janshakti Party and served as a member of both Houses — nine times in Lok Sabha and twice in Rajya Sabha.

He served as the Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the first two terms of the Modi government.

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री रामविलास पासवान जी की जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। समाज के वंचित और कमजोर वर्गों के उत्थान के लिए उन्होंने अहम योगदान दिया। जनसेवा और राष्ट्रसेवा के प्रति अपने समर्पण भाव के लिए वे हमेशा याद किए जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/SPkoNgmuMu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2026

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the birth anniversary of former Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji, my heartfelt tribute to him. He made significant contributions to the upliftment of society’s deprived and weaker sections. He will always be remembered for his dedication to public service and national service."

Leaders Pay Homage

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan’s son and Union Minister Chirag Paswan said, "On the birth anniversary of the founder of the party, my leader, my father, the revered Padma Bhushan Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji, heartfelt thanks to you for paying homage to him, Honourable Prime Minister ji."

"Your respectful words are an inspiration to all of us. The ideals of social justice, service and equality of the revered Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji will forever continue to guide us," the LJP (RV) chief added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, taking to X, said, "Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji’s entire life was dedicated to the welfare of the poor. During the Emergency, he waged a long struggle to protect democratic values and civil rights, enduring numerous tortures. His contributions to democracy and nation-building will forever remain a source of inspiration. On the birth anniversary of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji, I offer millions of salutations to him."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary and said, "His entire public life was dedicated to social justice, democratic values and the struggle for the rights of Dalits, backward classes and the deprived. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji always placed human sensitivities above all and made continuous efforts to ensure that, in the policy-making process as well, the person standing in the last row of society also receives justice, opportunity and respect. I bow to his memory."

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Bihar Remembers Paswan

Meanwhile, the birth anniversary of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, founder of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and former Union Minister, will be celebrated with great reverence and enthusiasm on Sunday across Bihar.

A grand ceremony will be held at the party’s state office in Patna to mark the occasion, attended by party office-bearers and workers from various districts of Bihar.

Speaking to the media, Utsav Seth, the Youth District Working President of LJP (RV), stated that 35 to 40 workers from the party’s youth wing in Gaya district would travel to Patna to participate in the event.

He further mentioned that banners and posters have been put up at various locations across Gaya city to mark the birth anniversary, and party workers will organise tribute programmes to pay their respects to the late Ram Vilas Paswan.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)