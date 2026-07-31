PM Modi AI Deepfake Row: Hyderabad Police Register FIR Against Meta India Head Arun Shrinivas

Hyderabad: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the head of Meta India, Arun Shrinivas and several social media users over the circulation of AI-generated morphed videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The FIR was registered by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police. Notably, this is one of the most high-profile cases involving a senior executive of a global technology company in India.

The case stems from the spread of manipulated videos on Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. Police suspect the content may have misled the public and are probing possible violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, India Today reported, citing police sources.

The Cyber Crime Police are investigating the origin of the AI-generated videos, how they were amplified across social media platforms, and whether Meta's existing safeguards were adequate to curb their circulation. The investigation will also examine the role of individuals accused of creating, uploading, or sharing the manipulated content.

The FIR comes days after the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police summoned Meta representatives to explain the company's mechanisms for detecting and removing AI-generated scams, fake advertisements, and other manipulated content.

A Meta representative reportedly appeared before the police and briefed them on the company's content moderation and compliance measures.

The case highlights the growing scrutiny of social media platforms over the spread of AI-generated misinformation and the responsibility of intermediaries to prevent the circulation of harmful content.

Probe still at preliminary stage

According to the police, the probe is still at a preliminary stage, and no conclusions have been reached. Further action, they added, will be based on the digital evidence gathered during the course of the investigation.

Recent developments involving Meta

Arun Shrinivas was appointed Meta India head last month. Notably, days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first selfie video addressing Gen Z during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests was briefly restricted in India by Meta-owned Facebook. However, it was restored within hours. Meta later apologised for the brief removal of PM Modi's selfie video, according to the India Today report.

MeitY summons Meta official

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had also summoned Meta's global head of public policy after the social media company removed the PM's Facebook post addressed to the youth.