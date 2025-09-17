PM Modi 75th Birthday: Rahul Gandhi, Shatrughan Sinha & Other Opposition Leaders Wish Prime Minister | X/@shatrughansinha

New Delhi: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17, several opposition leaders took social media to extend their greetings to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also sent his warm wishes to Modi. "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health," he wrote on X.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, "Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life."

National Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar penned a warm message, saying, “On the occasion of your birthday, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to you... I wish for the continued progress of our nation under your able guidance.”

Have a look at his full post here:

Other leaders such as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha also joined in. Yadav wrote, “Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, along with best wishes for a healthy, meaningful, harmonious, inclusive, and positive life.” Sinha, sharing a throwback picture of him hugging Modi, posted, “Once a friend always a friend indeed!!!”

Take a look at their posts here:

Born on September 17, 1950 in Vadnagar, a small town in North Gujarat’s Mehsana district, PM Modi's milestone year coincides with the launch of key national initiatives aimed at women’s health and nutrition.

To mark the occasion, the Central government launched two major health initiatives: the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ (National Nutrition Month). AIIMS Delhi will conduct medical check-up camps at four locations as part of the campaign.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh today, where he will officially inaugurate both initiatives, aimed at improving women’s health and strengthening family well-being.