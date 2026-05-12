‘PM Linking Hardship With Patriotism’: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over PM Modi’s Appeal To Reduce Gold Purchase

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi |

Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal urging citizens to purchase less gold amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, alleging that the BJP-led government was concealing the true condition of the Indian economy.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, the AIMIM chief referred to India’s past and present gold reserve movements, recalling that in 1991 India had moved 47 tonnes of gold to London during a balance of payments crisis.

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“Now, in 2026, the same India is airlifting gold back from London. When we have foreign exchange reserves of USD 691 billion and are such a strong bullion-holding country, why are we facing difficulties?” Owaisi asked.

He further claimed that India had transferred 104 tonnes of gold from the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements during the second half of 2025.

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“After these developments, the Prime Minister’s statement is quite shocking. The BJP government is hiding the real condition of the country and the economy. Now the people of the country are being asked to face hardship, but the Prime Minister is linking it with patriotism. How can this be justified?” he said.

Owaisi also alleged that while the government had projected economic confidence during elections and reduced excise duty earlier, the burden was now being shifted onto ordinary citizens.

The AIMIM chief also criticised the Centre over the cancellation of the NEET examination following an alleged paper leak controversy. Questioning the effectiveness of the anti-paper leak law passed by Parliament, he asked how such an incident could still occur.

“What happened to the law passed in Parliament under which you said strict action would be taken against those involved in paper leaks? Then how did the paper leak happen?” Owaisi said.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s radio programme Mann Ki Baat, he added, “He told students not to take tension. But what about those students who have been preparing for the last two years, whose parents spent lakhs of rupees on coaching centres?”

The Hyderabad MP said the BJP and the Prime Minister would have to answer the concerns of students and families affected by the NEET controversy.

Commenting on officials involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal allegedly receiving important positions in the new government, Owaisi remarked, “It is strange that those who were in-charge of the SIR process are now part of the state government.”