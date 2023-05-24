PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: UP govt to include more farmers in beneficiary list, runs mega campaign in 55,000 village panchayats

Farmer/Representative Pic | Pixabay

Lucknow: The Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh would include more farmers in the list of beneficiaries of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi. The eligible farmers deprived of this benefit would be inducted through a special drive launched for this purpose. The new beneficiaries are also expected to get old installments of the scheme.

e-KYC Campaign for farmers

While launched a mega campaign for the linking of Adhaar Card of farmers with their bank account, e-KYC and updating of land records of farmers on Wednesday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that those failed to get place in the list of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi would be inducted now if found eligible. Not only they will get the benefit but also the old installments of the scheme, said he.

Aim of UP govt's mega campaign

On this occasion, UP CM also launched a portal in the name of `Darshan’ for the farmers which will enroll them for various services and grants. He said that this mega campaign is aimed at providing more benefit to the farmers.

The problems of the farmers would be resolved during this campaign which will continue till June 10. He said that major changes have taken place in the agriculture department of UP and it is for the welfare of the farmers.

CM Yogi takes a dig at opposition parties

Slamming the opposition parties, CM Yogi said that they gave slogans in the name of farmers & workers but did not provide them the benefit of any government schemes.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi announced in 2018

PM Modi had announced this Samman Nidhi scheme in Gorakhpur, UP in December 2018 and today 2.63 crore farmers of this state have been covered under it. Till date more than Rs 55000 crores have been disbursed to the farmers under this scheme.

Campaign to run in 55000 village panchayats

During the mega campaign launched on Wednesday, the state government would ensure that all the eligible farmers get covered in this scheme. The campaign will be run in all the 55000 village panchayats of UP.

Recently, the UP government during the e-KYC has found over 10 lakh ineligible farmers availing the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Among these were income tax payers, pensioners and state employees. The agriculture minister of UP, Surya Pratap Shahi informed that the names of all such people have now been removed from the list of beneficiaries. Now the linking of Aadhaar Card with bank account, e-KYC and updating of land record has been made mandatory for the farmers availing the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.