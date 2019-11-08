PM forgets DeMo, nation won't: Sonia Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday said no matter how much the Modi government may try and evade responsibility for ludicrous and short-sighted measure of demonetisation, the nation and its people will ensure that they are held accountable.

In a statement on the third anniversary of old notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 scrapped, she said: "The Prime Minister and his colleagues have stopped speaking about demonetisation since 2017, hoping that the nation will forget. Unfortunately for them, the Congress will ensure that neither the nation nor history, forgives or forgets."

She said this "Tughlaki blunder of Demonetisation," was inflicted by a tyrannical Government hell bent upon attacking livelihoods and lives of its own people.