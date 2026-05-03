PM Condoles Delhi Fire Tragedy, Announces Ex-Gratia For Victims’ Kin; ₹ 50,000 For Injured

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a devastating fire in Delhi’s Shahdara district and announced financial assistance for the victims.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister described the incident as deeply distressing and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured will receive Rs 50,000.

The tragedy unfolded in the early hours of Sunday when a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar, claiming nine lives. According to officials, the Delhi Fire Services received a call at around 3:47 am, followed by a police alert a minute later. Firefighters rushed to the spot, deploying 14 fire tenders by 5 am to control the blaze.

Rescue efforts were complicated due to the building’s layout, with flats located on both sides restricting access, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajendra Prasad Meena.

Among the victims was a one-and-a-half-year-old child. The toddler, along with four others, was found on the second floor at the rear side of the building.