‘Please Speed Up My Returns’: Rahul Gandhi’s Reply To BJP-Supporter Investment Advisor Goes Viral

A social media post by investment advisor Muthukrishnan Dhandapani about his long professional association with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has triggered widespread discussion online after the latter responded with a light-hearted remark.

In a detailed post on X, Dhandapani said he wanted to highlight “how perception is different from reality” and clarified that his comments were not meant to support any political party or leader.

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The advisor revealed that in 2013, when the UPA-II government was in power, a client working professionally for Rahul Gandhi recommended his name to handle the Congress MP’s mutual fund investments. According to Dhandapani, Rahul Gandhi has remained his client from 2013 till now, including after the recent swearing-in of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay with Congress support.

Dhandapani noted that despite being an outspoken supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP from 2014 to 2024, his political views never affected his professional relationship with Rahul Gandhi.

“We have exchanged many mails and spoken over the phone several times. Never once Rahul or his office staff brought up my political stand,” he wrote, adding that Gandhi and his staff clearly differentiated between professional work and political beliefs.

The advisor further said Rahul Gandhi had always treated him respectfully and even sought his opinion while selecting a key professional for an important role a few years ago.

“This post may lead to Rahul terminating our professional relationship. That’s okay. Everything should end one day,” Dhandapani wrote, while adding that mainstream media and political IT cells often create distorted perceptions about public figures.

Responding to the viral post, Rahul Gandhi jokingly wrote, “Muthu ji, your political views are your own, but please do speed up the returns on my investments.”

Dhandapani later replied, saying he was “pleasantly surprised” by Gandhi’s response.

The exchange quickly gained traction online, with many users discussing the possibility of maintaining professional respect despite ideological differences.