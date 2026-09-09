'Please Don’t Try This At Home': Anand Mahindra Reacts To Scorpio Parked On House Roof - VIDEO

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has reacted to a rather unusual parking solution after a video showing a Mahindra Scorpio Classic being lifted by a crane and placed on the roof of a two-storey house went viral on social media.

Mahindra reacts to rooftop parking

Sharing the video on X, Mahindra described it as taking “parking to the next level” and recounted the story behind the unusual arrangement.

According to Mahindra, Manoj Yadav, a resident of Gopalganj who works in Israel, recently purchased a Mahindra Scorpio Classic. However, as there was reportedly no one in his family who could drive the newly acquired SUV at the time, the family apparently decided to keep the vehicle on the roof of their house for safekeeping.

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A crane was brought in to lift the SUV and place it on the rooftop. Mahindra said he had always known that the Scorpio could “climb almost anywhere”, but noted that the idea appeared to take that capability rather literally.

Mahindra raises structural safety concern

While appreciating the family's ingenuity and their affection for the vehicle, Mahindra also expressed concern over the structural safety of the arrangement. He questioned whether the roof had been designed to withstand the weight of such a heavy vehicle.

Mahindra ended his post with a warning to his followers, “Please don’t try this at (your) home!”

Viral post draws mixed reactions

The post drew mixed reactions online. One user suggested that the family could have sold the vehicle and purchased another one when someone was available to drive it, while also warning that exposure to weather could damage the SUV.

Another user criticised Mahindra for appreciating the idea, arguing that the potential consequences of a roof collapse could extend to people living nearby.