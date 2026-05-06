Plea Against Rahul Gandhi Over Disproportionate Assets Admitted By Allahabad High Court

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | X

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has admitted a criminal petition filed against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleging possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income. The plea seeks a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The court has accepted the petition and is expected to take up the matter for hearing shortly. The petitioner has urged that the CBI register a regular case and initiate a detailed investigation into the allegations.

The matter was listed in the fresh case list on May 6 before a division bench comprising Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Jafir Ahmad. Prior to the hearing, petitioner S Vignesh Shishir requested that the case be treated as urgent and heard in chamber. The court accepted the request and permitted a chamber hearing later in the day.

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In the petition, it has been alleged that Rahul Gandhi and his family possess assets exceeding their known sources of income, warranting an impartial probe. Besides the CBI, the plea has also named the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax Department, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office as parties in the case.

The allegations around the Gandhi family’s income have been raised in the political arena for some time. If the court directs an investigation by the CBI, it could lead to further legal scrutiny, requiring the Congress leader to present details supporting his declared income.