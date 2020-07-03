Planning a trip to Goa amid coronavirus pandemic? Check out guidelines (Local Tourists Only)

A day after the Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant announced the re-opening of the state for the domestic tourist, Goa has now come up with a new set of guidelines for tourists in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases

Taking to Twitter, Sawant said, "Tourism is one of the biggest industries in the state and is the backbone of our economy. In this unlock phase, we are kickstarting our economy again by keeping the highest health safety norms in place in view of #COVID19."

According to the Goa tourism department's standard operating procedure, only domestic tourists who have pre-booked their accommodations will be allowed to enter the state.

As many as 250 hotels have received the state government's permission to operate, a senior official from the tourism department said.

Tourists will either have to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate or get tested at the state borders before gaining entry, he said.

Persons who test positive have the option of returning to their states or availing treatment in Goa, the official added.

Here is the list of guidelines for domestic tourists:

1. Before the travel

Step 1 - Pick-up your hotel Pre-booking is mandatory to enter Goa. Only hotels with the highest safety and hygiene standards are open.

Step 2 - Fill up a self-declaration form. The form will be available at the pre-booked accommodation unit

Step 3 - Quarantine upon arrival In Goa is not required. - Option A: Carry a COVID-19 negative certificate issued in the last 48h (in this case, no extra test needed in Goa) - Option B: Get tested in Goa, at your own cost, at the state entry point. Pay the test fees online or at the state entry point.

