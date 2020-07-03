Planning a trip to Goa amid coronavirus pandemic? Check out guidelines (Local Tourists Only)

A day after the Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant announced the re-opening of the state for the domestic tourist, Goa has now come up with a new set of guidelines for tourists in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases
Taking to Twitter, Sawant said, "Tourism is one of the biggest industries in the state and is the backbone of our economy. In this unlock phase, we are kickstarting our economy again by keeping the highest health safety norms in place in view of #COVID19."
According to the Goa tourism department's standard operating procedure, only domestic tourists who have pre-booked their accommodations will be allowed to enter the state.
As many as 250 hotels have received the state government's permission to operate, a senior official from the tourism department said.
Tourists will either have to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate or get tested at the state borders before gaining entry, he said.
Persons who test positive have the option of returning to their states or availing treatment in Goa, the official added.
Here is the list of guidelines for domestic tourists:
1. Before the travel
Step 1 - Pick-up your hotel Pre-booking is mandatory to enter Goa. Only hotels with the highest safety and hygiene standards are open.
Step 2 - Fill up a self-declaration form. The form will be available at the pre-booked accommodation unit
Step 3 - Quarantine upon arrival In Goa is not required.
- Option A: Carry a COVID-19 negative certificate issued in the last 48h (in this case, no extra test needed in Goa)
- Option B: Get tested in Goa, at your own cost, at the state entry point. Pay the test fees online or at the state entry point.
2. Travel
By road: Dodamarg, Patradevi, Keri, Mollem, Pollem By air: Dabolim International Airport
By train: Madgaon, Thivim, Vasco da Gama
3. Upon arrival
Step 4 - Go to the tourism kiosk at respective entry point. All tourists will undergo a basic screening through a thermal Gun.
Step 5 - Get your mandatory documents checked at the tourism kiosk (see 1, 2, 3)
Step 6 - Your swab sample will be collected at the state entry point. If you carry a COVID negative certificate from your port of origin, you can skip step 7 and 8.
Step 7 - Go to your accommodation for check-In. You will stay in isolation until the result comes (not applicable in case you are carrying a COVID-19 negative certificate)
Step 8 - Your result will come after 1 or 2 days. If negative, you can stay Goa. If positive, you will go to institutional quarantine. (not applicable in case you are carrying a COVID-19 negative certificate)
(With inputs from PTI)
