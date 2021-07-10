PK Warrier, doyen of Ayurveda, passes away at 100

Thiruvananthapuram

Dr PK Warrier, who was instrumental in taking Kerala’s unique life science of Aurveda to the world, died at the age of 100. Considered the doyen of modern Ayurveda, he also played a leading role in taking Ayurveda to the masses, for which an indebted nation bestowed on him the Padma awards.

Dr Warrier was the chief physician and managing trustee of the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, the premier Ayurvedic treatment centre that attracted presidents, prime ministers and other distinguished personalities as its patients.

His patients also included Pakistani ghazal king, Mehdi Hassan, who spent two weeks in Kootakkal before returning home with much improved health. Hassan came to Kottakkal on the recommendation of singer Manna Dey.

Dr Warrier is known for his ability to establish a unique relationship with his patients, whose well-being was central to his medical practice, more than anything else. He always stressed the importance of holistic treatment. The centenarian had only recently celebrated 100 years of age, but was affected by Covid at that time. Though her recovered from the disease, he developed urine infection and was hospitalised. He was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, but breath­ed his last at around noon today.

History will chronicle Dr PK Warrier as the man who provided a scientific basis to the ancient practice of Ayurveda. He was a votary of harmonising allopathy with Ayur­veda, recognising the advantages un­i­que to both systems of medici­ne. Under his leadership, the Kotta­k­kal Arya Vaidya Sala grew into a glo­bal healthcare chain and there is hardly a place in India without over one outlet belonging to the network.

PM Modi expressed grief over the passing away of the Ayurvedic physician and said Dr Warrier’s ‘contributions to popularise Ayur­veda will always be remembered’. “Saddened by the passing away of Dr PK Warrier. His contributions to popularise Ayur­veda will always be remembered. Condolences to fam­ily and friends. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan described Warrier as a great doctor who synchronised humanness with medical science and made secular and progressive approach his trademark. Dr Warrier took Ayurveda to the grassroots while he helped his institution grow into a global entity, Vijayan added.