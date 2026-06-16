'Pistol Le Lo, Goli Maar Do...': Man Offers Gun To Ice Cream Seller In UP's Hathras; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras have initiated an investigation after a viral video showed a man offering his pistol to an ice cream vendor and asking him to shoot, prompting concerns over the display of a firearm in a public place.

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The clip, shared on social media by X user Madan Mohan Soni, appears to show an ice cream seller approaching a stationary car where its occupants are eating cup ice creams. The vendor, who is believed to have recorded the video, asks the passengers whether they enjoyed the dessert.

Responding to the question, the driver says he liked the ice cream. Another passenger then praises the vendor, saying, “Swearing by you, we’ve never tasted ice cream like yours.” Moments later, the same individual pulls out a pistol and says, “Take our pistol and shoot us,” while extending the firearm towards the vendor.

The authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently verified.

Reacting to the viral clip, Hathras Police said on social media that the matter had been referred to the City Circle Officer for investigation and appropriate legal action. In its Hindi statement, the police said instructions had been issued to conduct a proper inquiry and proceed in accordance with the law.