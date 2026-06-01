'Badi Gold Flake Pilawa Do': History Sheeter Pleads For Cigarette After Suffering Bullet Wound In Police Encounter In UP's Muzaffarnagar - VIDEO

A police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district has attracted widespread attention after a video of the injured accused made rounds on social media.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when a team from Ramraj police station was conducting checks on suspicious vehicles along the Jamalpur canal road. According to police, a motorcycle-borne suspect opened fire after spotting the police team. Officers retaliated, leading to the accused sustaining a gunshot injury.

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Police identified the injured man as Inaam, a wanted criminal carrying a reward on his head. Officials said he has more than a dozen criminal cases registered against him, including charges related to robbery, theft and violations under the Gangster Act.

Following the encounter, police recovered a suspected stolen motorcycle, a country-made pistol and several cartridges from his possession. The accused was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident gained further attention after a video from the scene surfaced online. In the clip, the injured accused can be heard pleading with police personnel, saying, “Sahab, ek cigarette pilwa do… ek beedi pilwa do” (Sir, please give me a cigarette or a beedi), despite being in visible pain.

The unusual request triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with many users sharing the video and posting humorous comments.

Janasath Circle Officer Rishika Singh said the police team acted in accordance with established procedures after coming under fire. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the accused’s criminal network, associates and past activities.