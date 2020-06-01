Pinjra Tod activist and JNU student Devangana Kalita arrested for the third time over Delhi riots

Recently two JNU students, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, were arrested over their alleged involvement in the violent riots that took place in north-east Delhi early this year. The two are incidentally members of women rights group Pinjra Tod.
Since then, the two women have been arrested several times. The two were arrested on May 28 in another case related to the riots. Last week, on Friday Narwal was arrested by the Delhi Police's special cell under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged conspiracy in the northeast Delhi riots.
Now, on Monday, Kalita was arrested for the third time, reportedly for unlawful assembly and rioting at Daryaganj. It must be mentioned that her arrest came just as her 14 day custody period ended.
Pinjra Tod (Break the Cage) is a collective of women made up of the students and alumni of various colleges in Delhi formed in 2015. Reportedly, the two are students of JNU. 30-year-old Devanga Kalita is an MPhil student at the Centre for Women’s Studies.
Reacting to the news of their arrest Pinjra Tod had earlier condemned the use of a "third malicious FIR to keep Devangana Kalita in custody!"
"We demand: Immediate release of all activists of the anti-CAA movement! Immediate attention to the plight of migrant workers and toiling masses instead of repression of democratic voices of dissent! Arrest the Real Culprits of the Delhi Pogrom!" the group tweeted on Monday.
