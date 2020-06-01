Pinjra Tod activist and JNU student Devangana Kalita arrested for the third time over Delhi riots

Recently two JNU students, Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, were arrested over their alleged involvement in the violent riots that took place in north-east Delhi early this year. The two are incidentally members of women rights group Pinjra Tod.

Since then, the two women have been arrested several times. The two were arrested on May 28 in another case related to the riots. Last week, on Friday Narwal was arrested by the Delhi Police's special cell under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged conspiracy in the northeast Delhi riots.