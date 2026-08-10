Pilot Body Urges DGCA To Protect Confidentiality In Drug Tests, Warns Against Misreading ‘Non-Negative’ Results |

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) has appealed to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to strictly preserve confidentiality and procedural integrity during random psychoactive substance testing. The pilots' body cautioned that initial ‘non-negative’ screening results can frequently be triggered by routine over-the-counter (OTC) self-medication, prescription drugs or dietary habits rather than illicit drug abuse.

ALPA India issued a comprehensive three-part statement on Monday following the non-negative result of the post-flight psychoactive substance testing of the pilot-in-command of AI-2379, which experienced severe turbulence while on its way from Phuket to Delhi. In a statement issued on Monday by ALPA India president Capt. Sam Thomas, the body reiterated its support to the DGCA’s civil aviation requirements (CAR), which mandate random psychoactive substance testing for safety-sensitive personnel, including flight crews, air traffic control officers, aircraft maintenance engineers and flying school personnel.

‘Non-Negative’ Result Not Proof Of Drug Use

However, ALPA India highlighted that a non-negative screening result is not legal or medical proof of drug abuse. It gave a stern warning to its members against self-medication. The association highlighted that several widely available OTC common cough syrups, cold medications and festive foods in India contain active pharmaceutical ingredients that trigger non-negative screens.

ALPA India advised all pilots to declare every medication on the testing proforma during sample collection, consult their airline's medical in charge or aviation medical examiner before taking any OTC remedy, retain prescriptions and receipts and avoid poppy-seed-heavy dishes and festival drinks prior to flight duty. "ALPA India does not support substance abuse of any kind and strongly condemns the same," the association stated, noting that transparency and strict adherence to protocol protect pilots far more than concealment.

According to paragraph 8.2 of the CAR, a first- time confirmed positive result leads to mandatory counseling and rehabilitation rather than immediate permanent cancellation or automatic career termination.

Pilots Advised Against Self-Medication

ALPA India urged the DGCA to ensure that the strict letter and spirit of the CAR are upheld across all airlines, MROs and air navigation service providers. The association requested that details regarding personnel undergoing screening, non-negative findings or confirmatory testing must remain strictly confidential between the employee, airline medical-in-charge, medical review officer and DGCA's directorate of air safety.

It also requested continued rigor in maintaining chain of custody procedures, including mandatory video recording of sample splitting and sealing to prevent procedural flaws from compromising a pilot's career, as well as nationwide standardisation and training for MROs to reliably differentiate between legitimate therapeutic drug use and illicit substance abuse.

The pilots' body also expressed serious concern over premature and sensationalised news coverage, specifically referencing ongoing investigations such as case reference AI-2379, where unreported contextual aspects exist. ALPA India emphasised that reporting an initial non-negative screening result as "pilot caught using drugs" is factually inaccurate and causes irreparable damage to professional reputations.