Pic Of Rahul Gandhi Standing Next To A Woman Goes Viral, Congress Leader Clarifies Who She Is

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seen in viral pics shared on X by several users | X

Rahul Gandhi's actions are often under the scanner and he is one of those leaders whose absence is scrutinised and discussed more than his presence in the political circles. On Friday (October 27), trolls on X (formerly Twitter) shared pictures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, seen in green T-shirt and claimed that he was on a "sudden visit" to Uzbekistan. Going a step further, the trolls questioned presence of a woman in the pictures asking "Who is this lady in brown shirt with Rahul?"

It then appeared that Rahul was with his childhood friend Amitabh Dubey and Amitabh's wife, Amulya. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate took to Twitter and in a scathing post on X hit out at the "BJP trolls" for making the pictures viral.

"Dimwit Sanghis and ₹2 BJP trolls - I pity you, since you neither have friends nor people who like to hang around with you. The gentleman in the pic is Rahul Gandhi’s childhood friend Amitabh Dubey and the lady is Amitabh’s wife, Amulya. You miserable losers get a life!"

Dimwit Sanghis and ₹2 BJP trolls - I pity you, since you neither have friends nor people who like to hang around with you.



The gentleman in the pic is Rahul Gandhi’s childhood friend Amitabh Dubey and the lady is Amitabh’s wife, Amulya.



You miserable losers get a life! pic.twitter.com/uKY6Av5soN — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) October 27, 2023

Several Twitter handles on X shared images of Rahul Gandhi with the man and woman who were identified as his childhood friend and friend's wife by Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi went on another sudeen secret visit, this time to Uzbekistan, in between elections in India. Who is this lady in brown shirt with Rahul? Expect another Toolkit against India !"

Rahul Gandhi went on another sudeen secret visit, this time to Uzbekistan, in between elections in India.



Who is this lady in brown shirt with Rahul? Expect another Toolkit against India !@RahulGandhi has lot to answer. pic.twitter.com/OtGkA7Nrmp — BALA (@erbmjha) October 27, 2023

Foreign Puppet @RahulGandhi has embarked on another mysterious foreign trip.



Brace for Impact when he returns! pic.twitter.com/8MO5mduds1 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) October 27, 2023

Who is Amitabh Dubey?

Amitabh Dubey, seen in the pics with Rahul, joined TS Lombard in 2007 and is co-head of the India team focussing on politics and governance. Amitabh has previously worked as a political risk analyst and as a business journalist in India with publications such as the Business Standard and Business India Television.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)