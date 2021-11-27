PIB fact check: KBC Lottery messages are fake, asks people to report issues

The Indian government recently warned people against a lottery scam that ran under the banner of the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) along Reliance Jio Infocomm.

The scheme-scam sent messages to huge count of people and made promises to reward “winners” with ₹ 25 lakh.

Sharing an image of the scheme on Koo, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check account clarified that it was a fake scheme and the government has no connection with it.

According to NDTV, 'The PIB also provided a link to Delhi Police's Cyber Cell in its Instagram handle that offered more details about the “KBC Lottery Frauds” and asked people to follow some precautions when dealing with such claims.'

Stay alert if you too have received these texts, don't fall in the trap. Several internet users have come across such fraudulent messages promising of lottery offers on the brand of KBC. Some have taken to social media to write and inform officials, take a look:

Fake people are adding numbers in groups & saying you won KBC lottery of 25 Lakhs. They are saying called Rana Pratap Singh on WhatsApp. @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/jq0tVGhPs2 — Rushi_21k (@rushikokane21) November 25, 2021

@SrBachchan Fraud in the name of KBC again...Beware pic.twitter.com/6CdBtvsef5 — One Love (@GoodBad_Ugly2) November 22, 2021

I received message via #WhatsApp for won 2.5M prize from KBC. Message came Pakistan number +92 301 7728928. Look how's they cheap people trying to fraud. Please be aware it's trap. Don't be fallen. pic.twitter.com/jlmmnsQzmi — MeraWatan 🇮🇳 (@Its_Hunter007) November 20, 2021

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 03:10 PM IST