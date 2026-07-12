Phu Quoc Boat Tragedy: All 36 On Board Accounted For; 15 Indian Tourists Dead, 21 Survive As Embassy Coordinates With Vietnam On Victim Identification

The Indian Embassy in Hanoi has released the passenger list of the 32 Indian tourists who were aboard the speedboat that capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on July 11, as authorities continue coordinating with families following one of the deadliest accidents involving Indian tourists overseas in recent years.

In a statement, the embassy said it is working closely with Vietnamese authorities to verify the condition of every passenger and assist in victim identification and family support. It added that further updates would be shared as official confirmations become available.

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All 36 People on Board Accounted For

According to the latest official update, all 36 people aboard the vessel 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members have now been accounted for.

Rescue and recovery operations have concluded, with authorities confirming that 15 Indian nationals lost their lives, including 13 men and two women. The remaining 21 people survived the accident and are receiving medical treatment, with several admitted to hospitals for emergency care. Officials said the survivors are currently in stable condition.

Boat Overturned in Rough Seas

The tragedy occurred approximately 400 metres off the coast near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, close to the popular tourist destination of Phu Quoc. Initial investigations indicate that the speedboat overturned after encountering rough sea conditions during the return journey.

Vietnamese rescue teams launched a large-scale search operation involving marine police, border guards and local authorities, successfully rescuing survivors before concluding recovery efforts.

Vietnam Orders Investigation

Vietnamese Prime Minister has directed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident while ensuring medical assistance for survivors and support for the families of those who died.

Indian diplomatic officials remain in constant contact with local authorities, hospitals and the victims' families to facilitate identification, documentation and repatriation procedures.

Families Await Further Updates

With the release of the passenger list, the focus has now shifted to informing families and completing the identification process. Behind every name is a family anxiously awaiting news as officials from both India and Vietnam continue to coordinate assistance for those affected.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over one of Vietnam's most popular tourist destinations, prompting renewed attention on maritime safety during adverse weather conditions.