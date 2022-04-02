Photos: After 32 years, Kashmiri Pandits celebrate 'Navreh' in their homeland in Kashmir

Grand prayer meetings were held on Saturday by Kashmiri Pandits at the historic Durganag temple and the Mata Sharika Devi temple in Srinagar to celebrate 'Navreh', the first day of the new year, according to the Kashmiri Pandit calendar.

Kashmiri Pandits held special prayers at the Mata Sharika Devi temple situated on a hillock called the 'Hari Parbat' in the middle of the old city. This was the first such prayer meeting held on 'Navreh' at the Sharika Devi temple 32 years after the migration of the local Pandits from their native land.

A grand Puja was also held at the Durganag temple in Dalgate area in Srinagar where a large number of people joined the prayers held for peace, prosperity and development of humanity in general and Kashmir in particular.

Grand prayer meetings were held on Saturday by #KashmiriPandits at the historic Durganag temple and the Mata Sharika Devi temple in #Srinagar to celebrate '#Navreh', the first day of the new year, according to the #KashmiriPandit calendar. pic.twitter.com/pLYr1j3TSd — IANS (@ians_india) April 2, 2022

Murarji Kaul, trustee of the Durganag temple trust, said the main purpose of Saturday's Navreh prayers was to strengthen the traditional amity between the various communities of Kashmir.

"Huge damage has been caused to this brotherhood of ours by political forces of different shades. Despite their worst doing, the bond between the Muslim majority community and the Pandit minority community remains strong and vibrant as ever, and now their is a renewed effort to further strengthen this bond," Kaul said.

"Peace is gradually returning to the Valley and people are keen to safeguard the interests of the future generations. This year, Navreh coincides with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and this augers well for the entire population of the Valley," Kaul added.

Today is 5098th recorded year of Kashmiri Hindu calendar - the oldest continuously running calendar in the world.

Navreh Poshte - is how we wish Happy New Year. Best wishes to the world from the oldest civilisation & peace ambassadors in the world ! #Navratri #Navreh #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/O56vLhqQQE — Ashish Kaul (@aashishkaul) April 2, 2022

Navreh Poshte saarne 🙏🏼

Navreh is the celebration of first day of Kashmiri New Year.

The rice and coins represent our daily bread and wealth, the pen and paper a reminder of the quest for learning, the mirror represents retrospection.#navreh #kashmirinewyear pic.twitter.com/NZquKqTuf7 — Vivek Bali ( विवेक बाली ) (@IAmVivekBali) April 2, 2022

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:47 PM IST