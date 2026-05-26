Petrol Pumps Run Dry In UP Border Districts As Fuel Allegedly Diverted To Nepal, Sold At ₹135 Per Litre | file photo

Lucknow: Several districts along the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border are facing a severe fuel shortage amid allegations that petrol and diesel are being illegally diverted to Nepal, where petrol is reportedly being sold at nearly Rs 135 per litre.

The crisis has affected districts along the 579-kilometre Indo-Nepal border connected to Uttar Pradesh, including Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit.

Officials said the shortage is linked to the widening fuel price gap between India and Nepal following the rise in global crude oil prices to nearly $110 per barrel.

While India reduced excise duties and restricted fuel price hikes to around Rs 7 to Rs 7.50 per litre, Nepal witnessed a much steeper increase. Petrol prices there reportedly rose by nearly 38 per cent and diesel prices by around 59 per cent.

The sharp price difference has allegedly created a profitable cross-border fuel trade. Petrol sold for around Rs 100 per litre in Indian border districts is reportedly fetching nearly Rs 135 per litre in Nepal, generating margins of Rs 35 to Rs 40 per litre.

Several petrol pumps in these districts have either shut operations temporarily or are functioning with limited stock. In Maharajganj, only around 20 out of 149 petrol pumps reportedly still have petrol available, while fuel shortages have also disrupted supplies in Bahraich and Lakhimpur Kheri for the past several days.

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According to reports, fuel purchased from petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh is allegedly being transported through villages, forest routes and river crossings using motorcycles, pickup vehicles, tractor-trolleys and small tankers before being supplied across the border.

Long queues have now become common outside petrol pumps in several border districts, causing inconvenience to residents, transporters and businesses dependent on regular fuel supply. Authorities are reportedly monitoring the situation and increasing surveillance along border routes to check illegal diversion of fuel.