Petrol, Diesel Prices Unlikely To Rise Unless Crude Crosses $130: Reports

Petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to increase unless global crude oil prices cross $130 per barrel, government sources told ANI, adding that the country currently has adequate fuel stock and supply remains stable.

According to the sources, crude oil prices are expected to remain around $100 per barrel, which would prevent any immediate rise in domestic fuel prices.

Officials also assured that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel at any fuel pump across the country. Sources told ANI that India has accelerated crude oil sourcing through routes outside the Strait of Hormuz to ensure uninterrupted supply amid global uncertainties.

On aviation fuel, the sources said India has sufficient stock of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and there is no need for panic. They noted that India is also a producer and exporter of ATF, placing it in a stronger position than several other countries.

“India is better placed than many other countries, and some nations have approached India to take stock of the situation,” the sources told ANI.

Regarding LPG supply, the sources said the government has increased the cylinder booking interval from 21 days to 25 days to prevent hoarding and black marketing. They noted that some consumers who earlier booked cylinders every 55 days had recently started placing bookings every 15 days, prompting the move.

Refineries have been directed to increase LPG output and prioritise domestic consumers over commercial connections, the sources said. The government is also exploring additional LPG supply partnerships, with countries such as Algeria, Australia, Canada and Norway approaching India to sell LPG.

On LNG, the sources said a price hike for domestic consumers is unlikely. LNG meant for industrial use may be diverted to domestic supply if required to maintain the supply chain.

The sources also told ANI that India has no plan to release oil reserves in coordination with the International Energy Agency (IEA) and is unlikely to contribute from its strategic petroleum reserves to G7 efforts, stressing that the country’s strategy remains “India First.”