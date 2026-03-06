 Fuel Shortage Rumours On Social Media Dismissed, Indian Oil Says Petrol & Diesel Stocks Are Adequate Across India
Indian Oil said social media rumours about petrol and diesel shortages are baseless. The company assured that India has sufficient fuel stocks and supply networks are operating normally. Citizens have been asked not to panic or crowd petrol pumps and to rely only on official information sources.

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has clarified that rumours about a shortage of petrol and diesel circulating on social media are false and misleading.

In a post on social media, the company said that India currently has sufficient stocks of fuel. It added that the country’s fuel supply, distribution and delivery systems are working normally without any disruption.

Indian Oil assured citizens that it is fully committed to maintaining uninterrupted fuel supply across the country. The company said all necessary steps are being taken to ensure that petrol and diesel are available at fuel stations as usual.

The clarification came after several posts online claimed that there was a shortage of petrol and diesel in different parts of the country. Such rumours had led to concerns among people and in some places caused unnecessary rush at petrol pumps.

Indian Oil urged people not to panic or gather at fuel stations due to these unverified claims. The company advised citizens to trust only official sources for accurate information related to fuel supply.

It also appealed to the public to avoid spreading misinformation that can create confusion and unnecessary concern among people.

According to the company, the fuel supply chain across India remains stable, and there is no need for people to worry about availability of petrol or diesel.

