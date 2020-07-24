PETA India says they have 'other work' but then puts 28 tweets countering Shefali Vaidya

If you've been following the news, and social media trends lately, you might be aware that PETA India has been facing flak from some quarters over a now modified Raksha Bandhan campaign that had encouraged people to go "leather free". Soon after, many on social media platforms began calling the organisation out for what they termed "selective activism".

With PETA taking it upon themselves to respond to critics, then ensued a lengthy Twitter war of sorts with columnist Shefali Vaidya. As the debate intensified the social media platforrm saw a few strange trends such as "#BakraLivesMatter" and "#SnakesLivesMatter". The two had exchanged a flurry of tweets, before Vaidya took it upon herself to pose five questions to the organisation.

"Going to ask @PetaIndia 5 specific questions. I know they follow my TL even though they are pretending I do not exist, after trolling me 24/7 for 2 days. My questions will prove that not only is @PetaIndia #AntiHinduPeta, it is also a fraud organisation," she had said on July 22.