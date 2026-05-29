Pet Dog Dies On Train Journey from Ludhiana To Pune Amid Alleged Negligence By Rail Staff | People for Animals

A disturbing video shared on May 28 via Instagram by People for Animals has alleged serious negligence in the transport of four pet dogs during a train journey from Ludhiana to Pune, triggering widespread concern over animal handling protocols in rail travel.

According to the pet owner, Mr. Balbir Singh, all four dogs were booked in separate crates for the journey, with full payment made for each enclosure. However, despite repeated objections, two dogs were reportedly placed inside a single crate by handlers.

The video and accompanying claims state that the dogs exhibited visible distress throughout the journey, while repeated pleas for assistance reportedly went unanswered. Near Jhansi, one dog allegedly collapsed and died, with concerns raised over possible suffocation and severe trauma.

The grieving pet parent further alleges that he was not permitted to carry the body with him and was forced to leave it behind at Jhansi station, deepening the distress surrounding the incident.

The remaining three dogs reportedly reached Pune in critical condition, suffering from extremely high fever (reported up to 105°F), dehydration, and severe trauma.

Complaints and evidence have been submitted to Railway Board Secretary Shri R. Mohan Raja and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ludhiana, Shri Sanjeev Kumar.

Despite public outrage, there has been no confirmed disciplinary action, suspension, or official apology so far from the authorities or from Indian Railways.

Authorities have not yet issued a detailed public statement on the matter.