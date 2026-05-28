Sacrificial Bull Escapes Owner, Storms Into Istanbul Barber Shop; Sparks Chaos In Streets - VIDEO

A sacrificial bull created panic in Istanbul’s Sultanbeyli district after escaping from its owner and charging into a local barber shop in the Hamidiye neighborhood. The frightened animal smashed through the shop’s windows, leaving employees and customers scrambling for safety.

The shocking incident unfolded during busy hours at the barber shop, where several customers were getting haircuts at the time. Witnesses said the bull suddenly burst inside, causing moments of fear and confusion.

Customers narrowly escape injury

Barber shop owner Resit Koni described the terrifying scene and revealed that a child was also inside when the animal entered.

“The bull came from the lower neighborhood. I was sitting here when it barged into our shop. There were customers inside, and a child was there. I covered the child so he wouldn't be scared,” Koni said.

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He also explained that shattered glass injured his hands during the chaos.

“Glass shards got into my hands. I got injured, but we had a chance to escape when the bull fell,” he added.

According to Köni, the animal slipped on broken glass scattered across the floor, which prevented an even bigger disaster.

“Thank God it fell inside; there were four chairs, all full of customers. Since our customers had appointments, there wasn't a crowd at that time, thank God for that,” he said.

Bull continues running through neighborhood

After crashing through the barber shop, the runaway bull rushed back onto the streets, continuing to sprint through the neighborhood. Drivers and pedestrians struggled to avoid the animal as residents attempted to stop it before anyone else got hurt.

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Videos recorded by locals quickly spread online, showing tense moments as people chased the bull through narrow streets while trying to corner it safely.

Municipality teams finally capture animal

Following emergency calls from residents, municipal teams arrived at the scene to assist in controlling the animal. After lengthy efforts involving local residents and officials, the bull was eventually captured.

Authorities managed to bring the situation under control without reports of serious injuries. However, the barber shop sustained damage after its windows were shattered during the incident.