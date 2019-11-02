Tamil Nadu: Woman commits suicide after asked to abandon her pet dog,

Coimbatore: Woman commits suicide after being asked to leave her pet dog Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A young woman committed suicide at her residence in Coimbatore after she was allegedly asked by neighbours to abandon her pet dog.

Kavitha, who was working as a document writer in a private firm in Periyanaikenpalayam, was taking care of her pet dog for the past two years.

However, the neighbours had asked Kavitha's parents to take away the dog from the area. Her parents also agreed with them and shouted at Kavitha.

Later, Kavitha wrote a note and committed suicide. "Save my dog and take care of my dog," she wrote.

Police has registered a case in this regard and further investigation is underway.