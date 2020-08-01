Perfect sync between Mumbai and Patna cops: Bihar DGP

The probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is being conducted in perfect coordination between the Mumbai police and their counterparts in the actor’s home state, said Gupteshwar Pandey, director general of Bihar police, on Saturday.

“Everything is smooth,” said Pandey in Patna, rubbishing reports of Mumbai cops misbehaving and not cooperating with the Bihar police in the suicide case.

According to the DGP, a Patna police team had meetings with DCP Bandra and DCP (Crime) in Mumbai in a very cordial atmosphere. The Bihar top cop said a senior IPS officer is being sent to Mumbai for better co-ordination between the two sides.

A senior SP from Patna is in regular touch with Mumbai cops, said Pandey. Referring to photos suggesting that Bihar policemen were pushed into a van by the Mumbai police, Pandey said, "After a meeting the DCP(Crime), the Patna police officers were mobbed by mediapersons and to save them, the Mumbai police took them into a police van and dropped them at their accommodation."

The Mumbai police are very professional, said Pandey. “I have full faith in Mumbai police. There is no clash between Patna and Mumbai police.”

The Patna police are competent to handle the case and won’t recommend a CBI probe said Pandy. “We are determined to unearth the mystery. “If the father of Sushant is not satisfied with the Bihar police, he can approach the government for a CBI probe.”

The DGP said it was he who first met Sushant's father and conveyed condolences of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the bereaved family.

‘Rhea untraceable’

Pandey said the Patna cops could not locate Sushant’s live-in partner Rhea Chakravorty, who has been accused of driving the actor to take the extreme step. They have spoken to many of Sushant’s acquaintances, including Mahesh Shetty, Ashok(cook), Niraj (servant), Ankita Lokhande, Nitu Singh and Dr Chavda so far and have collected 'vital information’, said the top cop.

The Patna police have sought copies of the inquest report, CCTV footage, findings of forensic investigations. However, the Mumbai police are awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court on a petition filed by Rhea challenging the jurisdiction of Bihar police. The matter is scheduled to be heard in the apex court on August 5.

Actor’s sister appeals to PM

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Saturday made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding justice for her brother who died last month. Shweta posted a brief note on her social media handles, requesting the PM to ensure that there is no tampering with the evidence. "We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. "My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitised way and no evidence is tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail," she wrote.