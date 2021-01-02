‘People’s judge’ Rakesh Kumar back home in Bihar

Patna

Rakesh Kumar, who retired as a judge in Andhra Pradesh High Court on December 31, returned to his home town Patna on Saturday. He will be staying at his Energy Colony residence.

Justice Rakesh Kumar who had given "indicting" judgments against the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy, allegedly involved in corruption cases and even questioned the collegium working of the Supreme Court, was given an emotional farewell at Amaravati on Friday.

Hundreds of women and farmers from the region had formed a human chain to accord a touching farewell. They chanted "Longe Live Rakesh Kumar" and called him "God of Justice, People's Judge".

Women who had also lined up to greet Kumar were heard shouting "You were our saviour". They stopped the vehicle of the judge and presented him with shawls, flowers and mementoes.

The Andhra Pradesh media claimed never in the past such an emotional farewell was accorded to a judge in the state.