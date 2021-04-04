PeopleHaveSpoken becomes top Twitter trend as 3 crore people demand freeing of Tamil Nadu temples

Beginning March, Sadhguru launched a campaign calling on the Tamil Nadu administration to free temples under state control and hand them back to devotees. The campaign is in response to the state’s Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department’s shocking submissions to the Madras HC last year on the conditions of temples in state care.

Timing the campaign before the TN State Assembly elections, Sadhguru wrote open letters to Chief Minister Shri E Palaniswami and Opposition Leader Shri MK Stalin requesting them to declare their intent on freeing temples from state control, in their election manifestos. Recently, he wrote to both political leaders once again to apprise them of community sentiment and the massive support for the campaign from all quarters.

Over a month, citizens have flooded Twitter with videos of temples in various states of ruin all over the state. Many are centuries old, some millennia old. With overgrown weeds, crumbling walls and roofs, broken idols and sculptures and garbage strewn around them, the Temples tell a heartrending tale of apathy and neglect.