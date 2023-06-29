People Should Not Be Afraid of UCC: Chhattisgarh BJP MP Soni | FPJ

Raipur: On the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), BJP MP Sunil Soni made a public statement on Wednesday in Raipur, stating, "UCC is not a threat to anyone; nobody should worry about it."

After addressing the 'Yuva Samvad' program held at NIT Raipur, the MP launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress Party, accusing them of attempting to create division in society by spreading confusion about the UCC.

No community should be concerned about the provisions of the UCC: BJP MP

He emphasised that no community should be concerned about the provisions of the UCC. The Union government has not differentiated between communities while implementing 210 welfare schemes, and they do not intend to do so in the future.

India is a country for all communities and sects, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians, and this will remain unchanged. The MP stated that political parties attempting to create divisions and conflicts among communities will not succeed.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi stated that in one nation, there is no need for two types of laws. He emphasised the concept of "one nation, one law."

The BJP leader referred to the Prime Minister's statement, highlighting the necessity of a uniform law for the nation to ensure justice.

Soni alleged that the Congress Party has created its vote bank by sowing divisions in society, following its age-old policy.

He further stated that a party that promotes division in society cannot remain united for a long time. Soni criticised the recent meetings held by top leaders of the Congress Party, in which they attempted to convey a message to the public that there were no internal factions within the party.

