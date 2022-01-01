e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

People receive 'successful COVID-19 vaccination' SMS on phone without getting a dose, Twitterati puzzled

Netizens wonder how someone else could use their number to get jabbed.
Swarna Srikanth
Representative Pic |

Who isn't aware of the CoWIN portal in India, the app that provides us to register for COVID-19 vaccination, track our health status and much more. Now, the app is being talked about not just because of the recent announcement of administering doses of 15-18 age group, but also due to faulty message sent by the CoWIN portal.

Since a few hours, netizens have been seen taking to Twitter on the concern with the CoWIN app message. What's it all about? The SMS notified people of having got vaccinated where the reality was contrary. This scenario made netizens wonder on how someone else could use their number to get jabbed, or what exactly is the issue with the application.

"What is really going on heree!?! I am in my college and suddenly i get this message 'you have been vaccinated..." wrote a Twitter user who was informed by the CoWIN portal of having taken her vaccine. She also took to share the proof of being in the classroom and there being no chance of getting the vaccination, thus reporting some error in the sent message.

"How can someone else use my number to get #Covid Vaccine on #CoWin?" This Twitter user too faced the similar situation, receiving the message from the portal that took to read, "you have successfully been vaccinated", while it not being the case.

Taking to concern Aparna Mishra wrote, "Neither I am Sapna Chourasiya, nor I registered for CoWIN, I am already vaccinated and have my vaccine certificates also. I'm sure these are false registrations. Must be taken into consideration."

Another tweet on this issue read, "Certificate without getting the dose..."

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Neither I am Sapna Chourasiya, nor I registered for CoWIN, I am already vaccinated and have my vaccine certificates also. I'm sure these are false registrations. Must be taken into consideration.

Earlier, people of Madhya Pradesh got messages that they have received their second dose of the vaccine even if the second dose is still due. In November 2021, IANS reported such messages being received via cowin.gov.in, the official website, which is being operated under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It was verified that people who have received such messages are mainly from two districts in the state -- Rewa and Shahdol.

