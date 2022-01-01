People receive 'successful COVID-19 vaccination' SMS on phone without getting a dose, Twitterati puzzled

Who isn't aware of the CoWIN portal in India, the app that provides us to register for COVID-19 vaccination, track our health status and much more. Now, the app is being talked about not just because of the recent announcement of administering doses of 15-18 age group, but also due to faulty message sent by the CoWIN portal.

Since a few hours, netizens have been seen taking to Twitter on the concern with the CoWIN app message. What's it all about? The SMS notified people of having got vaccinated where the reality was contrary. This scenario made netizens wonder on how someone else could use their number to get jabbed, or what exactly is the issue with the application.

"What is really going on heree!?! I am in my college and suddenly i get this message 'you have been vaccinated..." wrote a Twitter user who was informed by the CoWIN portal of having taken her vaccine. She also took to share the proof of being in the classroom and there being no chance of getting the vaccination, thus reporting some error in the sent message.

What is really going on heree!?!

I am in my college and suddenly i get this message 'you have been vaccinated'. this is happening all over #indian and where are there vaccines going?! #fraud #CoWIN #CMOH #UPgovernment #RGNAU pic.twitter.com/gx3DNQ0oeX — ★RO¥AL INDIA☆ (@saivishwanadh1) December 24, 2021

"How can someone else use my number to get #Covid Vaccine on #CoWin?" This Twitter user too faced the similar situation, receiving the message from the portal that took to read, "you have successfully been vaccinated", while it not being the case.

Advertisement

Taking to concern Aparna Mishra wrote, "Neither I am Sapna Chourasiya, nor I registered for CoWIN, I am already vaccinated and have my vaccine certificates also. I'm sure these are false registrations. Must be taken into consideration."

Another tweet on this issue read, "Certificate without getting the dose..."

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Neither I am Sapna Chourasiya, nor I registered for CoWIN, I am already vaccinated and have my vaccine certificates also. I'm sure these are false registrations.

Must be taken into consideration.#CovidVaccine #Covid_19 #CoWIN @ChouhanShivraj @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/6f9TDDNAsh — Aparna Mishra (@aparnacreating) January 1, 2022

Advertisement

This is what I saw when I went to book my slot for the 2nd dose! Apparently the same has been administered, though to whom I wonder! How am I supposed to take my 2nd dose in reality the system thinks I am already vaccinated @PMOIndia @narendramodi @Bhupendrapbjp #CoWin pic.twitter.com/rdfzPE7asn — sue✨ (she/her) (@sushiwithsue) January 1, 2022

So, some Raj Kumar has been vaccinated on my registered mobile number! Can you explain this fraud @MoHFW_INDIA? #CoWIN @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Xu9WBCEDsM — Suhaas R. Joshi (@suhaasjoshi) December 31, 2021

Advertisement

So I get an OTP from #CoWIN randomly & immediately after I get a text that some Taruna has been given vaccinated. I did not share this OTP with anyone, this number is mine and I click on the link and was able to download the certificate. Anyone explain, what’s happening ? #CoWIN pic.twitter.com/1d3Ji9fBwL — Amarbir Singh Salar (@amarbirs) December 27, 2021

Neither I am Sapna Chourasiya, nor I registered for CoWIN, I am already vaccinated and have my vaccine certificates also. I'm sure these are false registrations. Must be taken into consideration.

There native is UP and they are different persons, where everyone provided voter ID as Proof for vaccination.



Surprisingly all of them got both doses certificates with my number today in 30 minutes span 🙄🙄



I raised issue in #CoWIN and removed all of them from my account. https://t.co/YijDJdTvlL — సాంబ@వేలివెల్లి (@sambavelivelli) December 24, 2021

Earlier, people of Madhya Pradesh got messages that they have received their second dose of the vaccine even if the second dose is still due. In November 2021, IANS reported such messages being received via cowin.gov.in, the official website, which is being operated under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It was verified that people who have received such messages are mainly from two districts in the state -- Rewa and Shahdol.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 02:58 PM IST