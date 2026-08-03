'People Have Chosen Jan Suraaj': Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Congratulates Prashant Kishor On Bankipur Bypoll Victory

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday congratulated Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on his victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-election, saying he respected the mandate delivered by the people.

In a post on social media, Choudhary described the election as part of the "great festival of democracy" and acknowledged the verdict in favour of the Jan Suraaj chief.

"In the grand festival of democracy, the people have chosen Jan Suraaj in the Bankipur Assembly by-election. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Shri Prashant Kishor ji on his victory, while respecting the people's decision."

The message stood out as a rare display of political courtesy amid Bihar's intensely competitive political landscape.

Prashant Kishor Registers Key Bypoll Victory

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party and a political strategist-turned-politician, secured victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-election, defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha in the Patna constituency.

The bypoll win is being viewed as a significant milestone for the newly formed Jan Suraaj Party, which has sought to position itself as an alternative to the state's established political formations.

'Bihar Deserves A Better Chief Minister': Kishor

Reacting to his victory, Kishor said the bypoll result was more than just the election of an MLA and should be seen as a message to the BJP's central leadership.

"This election is not just about choosing an MLA. It is about sending a message to the BJP's top leadership that Bihar deserves a capable Chief Minister who can provide better education and employment opportunities. The people have delivered that message," he said.

Kishor, however, acknowledged that the NDA would continue to remain in power in Bihar because of its comfortable majority in the Assembly.

Result Carries Political Significance

While the by-election does not alter the balance of power in the Bihar Assembly, it is expected to have political implications ahead of future electoral contests in the state.

Choudhary's public congratulations and Kishor's sharp political message have added another dimension to the Bankipur verdict, which is likely to be closely watched by both the ruling NDA and the Opposition in the coming months.