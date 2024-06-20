'People Are No More Scared Of Him': Rahul Gandhi Defends Chappal Attack On PM Modi's Car In Varanasi; VIDEO

In what could stoke a fresh political row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (June 20) defended the incident in which a chappal was hurled by an unknown person from amongs the croud at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vehicle in Varanasi on Tuesday (June 18). "People are not scared of him," the Congress leader said in his press conference.
Mentioning the security breach incident, the Congress leader went on to defend the act and added that the "basic concept of Modi has been destroyed".
A video on social media platform X, shared by several journalists and netizens as well as right wing handles alleged that a chappal was hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vehicle in Varanasi on Tuesday (June 18).
Read Also
PM Modi Security Breach In Varanasi: Chappal Hurled At Prime Minister's Bullet Proof Vehicle, Shows...
More details to follow