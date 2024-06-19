PM Modi Security Breach In Varanasi: Chappal Hurled At Prime Minister's Bullet Proof Vehicle, Shows Viral Video

Video showed chappal hurled landing at PM Modi's vehicle in Varanasi | X

A video making rounds on social media claimed that a chappal (footwear) was hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bullet proof vehicle which landed on the bonnet of the SUV during his visit to the city on Tuesday (June 18) in Varanasi. The video of the incident which went viral on Wednesday (June 19) shows a security official picking the chappal which landed on the bonnet of the vehicle in which PM Modi is seated. The chappal was allegedly hurled by someone in the crowd. The incident prima facie looks like a case of security breach.

The security official shadowing the car hurls back the chappal into the crowd and clears the vehicle. However, the incident didn't stop or cause any halt in the movement of PM Modi's cavalcade.

The video also caught the background voice of the person who likely recorded the video. He can be heard saying in the video, "Chappal phek ke maar diya koi" (Looks like someone hurled a chappal) when PM Modi's vehicle arrives.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video was also widely shared by several handles on social media platform X. Several Congress party handles shared the video with the claim that chappal was hurled at PM Modi's vehicle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Varanasi on Tuesday (June 19). He also witnessed the famous Ganga Aarti on the banks of river Ganga. Varanasi has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency since 2014. The Prime Minister has won from this seat for three consecutive times (2014, 2019, 2024 Lok Sabha Elections).